Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Triumph Financial worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFIN. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $579,939.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,434 shares in the company, valued at $770,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $579,939.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,854 shares of company stock worth $1,940,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TFIN traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.38. 23,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $101.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

