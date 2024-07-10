Truist Financial Lowers Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $41.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 423.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 721,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

