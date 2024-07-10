Truist Financial Lowers Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $38.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of GBCI opened at $36.48 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,350,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,312,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,847,000 after acquiring an additional 821,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,539,000 after purchasing an additional 724,089 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

