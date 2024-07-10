Truist Financial Lowers Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $74.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $62.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $77,957,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $67,758,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,510,000 after purchasing an additional 876,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,339,000 after buying an additional 824,636 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,918.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,228,000 after buying an additional 750,773 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.