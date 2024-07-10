TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) to Issue Dividend of $1.50 on July 24th

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
TRxADE HEALTH Stock Up 3.9 %
TRxADE HEALTH stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,652. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.
About TRxADE HEALTH
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TRxADE HEALTH
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.