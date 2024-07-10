TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) to Issue Dividend of $1.50 on July 24th

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Up 3.9 %

TRxADE HEALTH stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,652. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.

