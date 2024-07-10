Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $232,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $232,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of TPC remained flat at $21.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 103,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,722. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.60 million. Research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

