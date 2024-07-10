Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Twilio by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Twilio by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TWLO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

