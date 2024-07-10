UBS Group Upgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to “Buy”

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STNE

StoneCo Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ STNE opened at $13.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after buying an additional 253,276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,777,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,766,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,884,000 after purchasing an additional 125,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.