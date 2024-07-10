UBS Group Upgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to “Buy”

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after buying an additional 253,276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,777,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,766,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,884,000 after purchasing an additional 125,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
