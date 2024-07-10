Ultra Hits One Day Volume of $5.80 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $46.03 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,014.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.64 or 0.00591135 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00065791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010373 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10279984 USD and is up 6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,162,166.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.