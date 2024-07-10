Unilever (NYSE:UL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.52

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.52 and last traded at $56.47, with a volume of 1108279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

