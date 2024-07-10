Unisync (TSE:UNI) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.77. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

Unisync Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Unisync Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unisync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.