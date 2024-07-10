United Community Bank Buys 10,082 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Community Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.7% of United Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. United Community Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $560.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,759. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $560.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $536.53 and a 200-day moving average of $513.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

