Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 899,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,202,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.33 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,396,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 240,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

