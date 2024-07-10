Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Up 0.6%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Uwharrie Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

About Uwharrie Capital

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. It accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

