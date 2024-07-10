Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSE:VRX) Trading Down 3.3%

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (TSE:VRX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VRX) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$30.75 and last traded at C$30.80. 1,232,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,382,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.86.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Stock Down 3.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.80.
About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.