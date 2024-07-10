Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Price Performance

Shares of VALU stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Value Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

About Value Line

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Value Line during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

