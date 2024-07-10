Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,753,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,408,000 after acquiring an additional 307,721 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $391.99. 836,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,742. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

