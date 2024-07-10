Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.94. The company had a trading volume of 790,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,262. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.52.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

