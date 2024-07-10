Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Lowered by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Embree Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,516,000 after buying an additional 169,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,023,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $119.98. 791,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

