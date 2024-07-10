Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.01. 268,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,748. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.18. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

