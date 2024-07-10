VeraBank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $9.72 on Wednesday, reaching $812.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,926. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $784.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $792.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $915.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.67.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

