VeraBank N.A. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,659. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.69. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

