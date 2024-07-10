VeraBank N.A. Purchases 9,864 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 3.5% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $47,650,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,843,000 after acquiring an additional 703,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $31,745,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.25. 2,830,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,796. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

