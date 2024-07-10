VeraBank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,835 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,436.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,718,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,163,000 after buying an additional 2,677,381 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after buying an additional 1,863,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after buying an additional 1,505,382 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $21,020,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock remained flat at $14.06 on Wednesday. 1,841,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

