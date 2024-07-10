Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT Lowered to $18.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VSTM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Get Verastem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verastem

Verastem Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.19. Verastem has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 114,375.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verastem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.