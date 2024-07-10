Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Raised to $46.50 at Scotiabank

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $45.50 to $46.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

VZ has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. 9,330,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,743,355. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $172.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $3,346,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.