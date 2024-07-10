Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.59%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21,052.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,586,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,441,000 after buying an additional 346,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 116,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.