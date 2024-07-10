VersaBank (TSE:VB) Shares Down 0.4%

VersaBank (TSE:VB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.65 and last traded at C$14.64. 39,435 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 10,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.70.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.64. The company has a market cap of C$401.74 million and a P/E ratio of 15.31.
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.
