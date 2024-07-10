VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1371 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UITB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. 157,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,028. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.