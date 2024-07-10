VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Declares Dividend of $0.14

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1371 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UITB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. 157,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,028. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
