VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0759 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBND traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 26,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,884. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Dividend History for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.