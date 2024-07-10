VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Announces $0.08 Dividend

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0759 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBND traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 26,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,884. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

Get VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.