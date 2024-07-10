VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0847 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $33.64.
About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
