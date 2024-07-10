VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1147 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942. The company has a market cap of $228.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Dividend History for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.