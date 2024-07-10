VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1147 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942. The company has a market cap of $228.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

