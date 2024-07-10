VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ CFO traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,588. The company has a market cap of $429.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $66.19.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

