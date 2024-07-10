VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ CFO traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,588. The company has a market cap of $429.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $66.19.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
