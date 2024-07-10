VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of CSF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. 3,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
