VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1168 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

USVM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $80.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $224.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

