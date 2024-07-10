VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.
VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
ULVM stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $58.90 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99.
VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
