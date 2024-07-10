Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NCV stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

