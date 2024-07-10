Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $24.50.

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

