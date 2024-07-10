Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the pharmacy operator on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

WBA stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. 20,162,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,036,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

