Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Down 1.9%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.20. 4,147,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 27,660,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.