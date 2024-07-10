Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $179.45

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $179.45 and last traded at $179.45, with a volume of 440363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Waste Connections Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

