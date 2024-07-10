Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $246.09

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$246.09 and last traded at C$245.41, with a volume of 83871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$242.84.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$193.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$231.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$222.70. The firm has a market cap of C$63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.888 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.59, for a total transaction of C$251,387.85. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.59, for a total transaction of C$251,387.85. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total transaction of C$169,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,388. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

