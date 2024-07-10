WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,528 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 76,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,223,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $884.31. 1,638,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $526.15 and a 52 week high of $896.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $822.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $750.76. The firm has a market cap of $392.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.73.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

