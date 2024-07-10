Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,250 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock worth $239,941,245 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,502,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,773,734. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $28.38.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

