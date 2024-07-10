Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 795,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

