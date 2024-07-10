Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,998 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.07. 2,916,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,366. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $391.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

