Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $21.01 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $349,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,980,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 363,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,971.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 24,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,007,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,735,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $192.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

