Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $283,000 in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 361.0% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $361,936.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $66,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $361,936.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,193,079 shares of company stock valued at $141,831,984. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. 466,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,462. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.88, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

