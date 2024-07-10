Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $203,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $878,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $698,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 57,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.86. 1,740,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

