Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $60,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 13,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 114,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.19. 581,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,969. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

